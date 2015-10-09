Rocky Santaferraro

Habits

Rocky Santaferraro
Rocky Santaferraro
  • Save
Habits scanner pattern lines
Download color palette

From last year, an illustration for a journal entry about the long process of changing habits and patterns.

Vector lines and a scanner as a camera.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 9, 2015
Rocky Santaferraro
Rocky Santaferraro

More by Rocky Santaferraro

View profile
    • Like