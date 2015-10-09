Shot 001 - Login Form

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
So I got a little inspired by the 100 days of UI project going on and decided I'd get in on the action. Really hope I can do 100 days straight, but honestly I'd like to just have a little fun and keep it light and easy-going.
I'l be sticking to the formula that Paul Flavius Nechita completed, and in that spirit, the first shot is an attempt at a branded login screen.
@2x recommended as I can't attach stuff!
Thoughts welcome.