Shot 001 - Login Form

So I got a little inspired by the 100 days of UI project going on and decided I'd get in on the action. Really hope I can do 100 days straight, but honestly I'd like to just have a little fun and keep it light and easy-going.

I'l be sticking to the formula that Paul Flavius Nechita completed, and in that spirit, the first shot is an attempt at a branded login screen.

@2x recommended as I can't attach stuff!

Thoughts welcome.