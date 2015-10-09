Zack Hooper

Southbound Bagel Badge

Zack Hooper
Zack Hooper
  • Save
Southbound Bagel Badge color vector badge typography illustration
Download color palette

@Ethan Manning and I started a little badge challenge and the first one was for a local restaurant in downtown Hattiesburg, MS.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 9, 2015
Zack Hooper
Zack Hooper

More by Zack Hooper

View profile
    • Like