Chi Birmingham

The Ghostbuster

Chi Birmingham
Chi Birmingham
Hire Me
  • Save
The Ghostbuster exorcist ghostbusters vectober illustration vector
Download color palette

Vectober day 9. Back on the job after a little client project. Riffing on two of my favorite movies.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 9, 2015
Chi Birmingham
Chi Birmingham
Illustration
Hire Me

More by Chi Birmingham

View profile
    • Like