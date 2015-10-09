Mason Dickson

Elmntrix Esports Logo

Elmntrix Esports Logo identity branding gaming wind earth water fire elements logo esports elmntrix
Logo created for an eSports/gaming team called 'Elmntrix'. The goal was to quietly but obviously represent the elements of fire, water, earth, and wind. The orange color represents the fire, the water bubbles represent water, the green color represents earth, and the baby blue/grey color under that combined with the sort of swooping slash to the right of the text represents the wind.

Posted on Oct 9, 2015
