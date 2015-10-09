Aida Ramírez P!O

Cow in scooter

Aida Ramírez P!O
Aida Ramírez P!O
  • Save
Cow in scooter cow animal fun experimental vector illustrator illustration
Download color palette

Little cow in natural colors with a job that fits incredible (or that´s I believe) Milk delivery in a scooter!!!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 9, 2015
Aida Ramírez P!O
Aida Ramírez P!O

More by Aida Ramírez P!O

View profile
    • Like