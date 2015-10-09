Josiah Z.

Letter-makin'

optimistic strong display font
A beginning sample of a display font I've been working on recently. I've developed out a rough uppercase alphabet, but still have a lot of tweaks/punctuation/special characters to go.

Posted on Oct 9, 2015
KCMO *Brand Identity *Collage

