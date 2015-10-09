Twitter #VideoNOW

Thinkmojo

Some recent work we did for the fine folks over at Twitter and the #VideoNow conference they hosted yesterday in NY.

One of Twitter’s main objectives with #VideoNow was to illustrate just how valuable these forms of videos can be for advertisers. So they teamed up with us to create a series of custom-made Vines that would explain the power of video on Twitter.

More coming shortly!

Posted on Oct 9, 2015
