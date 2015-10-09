Robert C. Lievanos

Texas Leather Necklace/Keychain

Robert C. Lievanos
Robert C. Lievanos
  • Save
Texas Leather Necklace/Keychain logo leather texas icons laser engraving laseretching laser
Download color palette

Limited Edition Laser Cut ( Texas ) necklace/keychain made from Genuine American Bridle Leather, now available @ fadehurricane.etsy.com

https://www.etsy.com/listing/251357546/texas-necklace-keychain?ref=shop_home_active_2

View all tags
Posted on Oct 9, 2015
Robert C. Lievanos
Robert C. Lievanos

More by Robert C. Lievanos

View profile
    • Like