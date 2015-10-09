Filipa Amado

Day 005 - Music Player

Day 005 - Music Player orange clean design ui player music
Day 5 of the Paul Flavius Nechita's "Daily UI Elements for 100 days" project.

Sooooooo this is the result of my binge-watching activities that i did yesterday. Youtube is rabbit hole...

Your feedback is highly appreciated :)
See you tomorrow.

Rebound of
Day 005 - Music Player
By Paul Flavius Nechita
Posted on Oct 9, 2015
