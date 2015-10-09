Justin Floyd
Schedule App Interactions

Schedule App Interactions scheduling appointments ui schedule app material design interaction motion
Here's a prototype view of a scheduling app I'm working on. It shows the interactions and animations of how the cards will expand and collapse for the user to review the info. I tried to use the animations to direct the uses attention to where the info is accessed and stored.

