Stream Roulette

Stream Roulette ui prototype parse framer games
Had an idea for a tinder-style feed to explore streams on Twitch with a low viewer count, and got carried away making a prototype.

Swipe to go to the next stream. Tap to open the stream, or follow.

Made with framer + parse.

Posted on Oct 9, 2015
