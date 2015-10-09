Barak Tamayo

Kitchen + Dog Logo 6

Barak Tamayo
Barak Tamayo
Hire Me
  • Save
Kitchen + Dog Logo 6 drink eat bottle beer ruff logo kitchen dog
Download color palette

Another unused logo concept.

C555c9a8c6da644464db704326393183
Rebound of
Kitchen + Dog
By Barak Tamayo
View all tags
Posted on Oct 9, 2015
Barak Tamayo
Barak Tamayo
Thinking Up. Great Ideas.
Hire Me

More by Barak Tamayo

View profile
    • Like