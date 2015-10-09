Heath O'Campo

BB-8

Heath O'Campo
Heath O'Campo
  • Save
BB-8 stacked rocks the force awakens star wars vector illustration zen robot droid bb-8
Download color palette

every time i see BB-8, i think of zen stacked rock piles. so here's BB-8 blending into his environment in a rock stack.

Heath O'Campo
Heath O'Campo

More by Heath O'Campo

View profile
    • Like