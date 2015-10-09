Shed Labs

A or B? Gig Poster Decision 2015

Shed Labs
Shed Labs
  • Save
A or B? Gig Poster Decision 2015 halftones illustration screenprint beer shakey crushed can poster
Download color palette

Hey guys,

Here at Shed, we are really bad at making some decisions. We both love both options for this Shakey Graves gigposter. Which one do you like? A or B?

Sincerely,
we think,

R&W

View all tags
Posted on Oct 9, 2015
Shed Labs
Shed Labs

More by Shed Labs

View profile
    • Like