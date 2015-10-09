VLAD Stankovic

Vampshroom

Vampshroom mushroom illustration monster characters halloween 2015 vampire halloween
A detail of a vampire mushroom featured on the 'Happy Halloween' poster - www.behance.net/gallery/28283609/Happy-Halloween

watercolors, pencils and photoshop

