George Younan

OUTPUT Pre-Launch

George Younan
George Younan
  • Save
OUTPUT Pre-Launch studio pink vector branding
Download color palette

Pre-launch holding image for the launch of a new web project i'm working on bringing to life.

Graphics pulled in from elements and icons that will be used with the complete result.

Find me online —
www.georgeyounan.co.uk
www.instagram.com/iamgeorgeyounan www.twitter.com/iamgeorgeyounan

My Agency —
www.gang.agency
www.instagram.com/gang.agency
www.twitter.com/gangagency

View all tags
Posted on Oct 9, 2015
George Younan
George Younan

More by George Younan

View profile
    • Like