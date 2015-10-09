Rishi M.

Continental Hotel - Fictional Rebrand

Continental Hotel - Fictional Rebrand
While on the bus, I saw a logo for a hotel in the city and was inspired to rebrand their logo. After that, I figured I'd make a hotel ticket as well! It's nice to just make something that's not client related :D

Posted on Oct 9, 2015
