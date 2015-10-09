Kelly Stahn

Glowing Pumpkin GIF

Glowing Pumpkin GIF lighting test pumpkin halloween gif
Kind of a lossy GIF experiment for Halloween. I haven't made a GIF in ages. Isometric pumpkin for the base. Any good tips on exporting stuff like this and getting smoother output? I fiddled with the dither and other options.

Pumpkin!!

Compression is my enemy....!

