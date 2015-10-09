Mathew Lucas ✌︎

Unicorn

Mathew Lucas ✌︎
Mathew Lucas ✌︎
  • Save
Unicorn equestrian unicorn horse minimal naive simple retro overlay palette design illustration
Download color palette

Another little snippet from the cutting floor. I like this chap. Might find an hour over the weekend to get a little motion on him.

Mathew Lucas ✌︎
Mathew Lucas ✌︎

More by Mathew Lucas ✌︎

View profile
    • Like