Logoflow

Help 4 Eagles

Logoflow
Logoflow
  • Save
Help 4 Eagles logoflow logo fingers four wing hand eagle help
Download color palette

Logo for a foundation helping save eagles. Hand symbolize help. Thumb is a head of an eagle. Four fingers are shaped in a wing.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 9, 2015
Logoflow
Logoflow

More by Logoflow

View profile
    • Like