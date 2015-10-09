Chris Stauffer

Classes!

Over the last couple of months I have been slowly hammering out this app proposal for my alma mater. Really fun project on the whole, and you can see more on behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/29924801/EMU-App

Hope you enjoy!

You can follow me on twitter: @marcel_stauffer

Posted on Oct 9, 2015
