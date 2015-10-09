George Kalofolias

Night of the Shooting Stars

George Kalofolias
George Kalofolias
  • Save
Night of the Shooting Stars graphic design farm cow dark scifi illustration
Download color palette

It's growing darker.
The night when cow dreams come true.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 9, 2015
George Kalofolias
George Kalofolias

More by George Kalofolias

View profile
    • Like