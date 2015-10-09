Ronald Rabideau

Blend Fest Excitment

Ronald Rabideau
Ronald Rabideau
  • Save
Blend Fest Excitment after effects 2d animation motion motion design
Download color palette

Gettin' real excited for http://blendfest.ca/

I'll be there with @Fred Sprinkle ...Who else is going?!?

View all tags
Posted on Oct 9, 2015
Ronald Rabideau
Ronald Rabideau

More by Ronald Rabideau

View profile
    • Like