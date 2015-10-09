Chris Gannon

The Original Morph in SVG

I used to watch this as a child on Take Hart (art program for children a long time ago) and I absolutely loved it.

It's back on again now for a new generation to enjoy :)

More info:
http://www.aardman.com/work/morph/
http://amazingmorph.com/

Check out the live SVG version here:
http://codepen.io/chrisgannon/details/avWKEL/

My animation has been added to the fan site:
http://amazingmorph.com/gallery/by-chris-gannon/#.Vh893uJLOnM

Animator & Illustrator
