JKAI // Timepieces, Zenith El Primero WIP

JKAI // Timepieces, Zenith El Primero WIP graphite drawing
Smudgy fingerprints, channeling my inner lemur. Almost done numero uno in the JKAI Timepieces‬ collection, the Zenith El Primero Chronomaster 1969!

Posted on Oct 9, 2015
