TheToyBuro

Board 01

TheToyBuro
TheToyBuro
  • Save
Board 01 background vector board
Download color palette

We are making a board game and this is a part of it. Basically where the evil worshipers of technology go, with their robots, mechs and battery driven machines. It's a work in process but but we are close to making some print tests.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 9, 2015
TheToyBuro
TheToyBuro

More by TheToyBuro

View profile
    • Like