Leo

bluepin

Leo
Leo
Hire Me
  • Save
bluepin it logo business logo corporate logo unique logo clever logo b icon b letter b logo design blue pin smart logo
Download color palette

Final but rejected proposal. Let me know what do you think ;)

‣ We are smart by design - branding studio
‣ Check our instagram

1203e8a059dc50f93bbd32ec2dd934e7
Rebound of
b-pin
By Leo
Leo
Leo
Smart by design
Hire Me

More by Leo

View profile
    • Like