Character Concept 03

Character Concept 03 pitch dead projects photoshop illustrator character design colin hesterly
Part of being a director means pitching non-stop on different commercial projects; sometimes you win, and sometimes you don't. Here's a cute little guy created for a recent pitch that I unfortunately did not win, but he's cute nonetheless.

