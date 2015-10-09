Alexander McQueen Skull

A while ago I had the chance to work at Alexander McQueen and created that skull ment to be a printed on scarfs.

I still like the combination of hand drawn basics improved with Photohop. It opens up tones of oportionities ***

Hope you like it – if so, check out the full project here:

