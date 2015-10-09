Liv

Alexander McQueen Skull

Alexander McQueen Skull tattoo koy fish photoshop alexander mcqueen pattern print fashion skull
A while ago I had the chance to work at Alexander McQueen and created that skull ment to be a printed on scarfs.
I still like the combination of hand drawn basics improved with Photohop. It opens up tones of oportionities ***

Hope you like it – if so, check out the full project here:
http://livengel.de/#/RL?rl_playlist=rlobj_AMQgallerie&rl_id=1

Posted on Oct 9, 2015
