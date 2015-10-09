Jef Lippiatt

Sticker Pile

Jef Lippiatt
Jef Lippiatt
  • Save
Sticker Pile swag branding logo sticker
Download color palette

I did print the dark variant first. I'm hoping to get the inverse done in near future. Want to pick one up? Get one here for yourself.

08f5314e13f408cef0e4ab89cf135990
Rebound of
Die cut Stickers
By Jef Lippiatt
View all tags
Posted on Oct 9, 2015
Jef Lippiatt
Jef Lippiatt

More by Jef Lippiatt

View profile
    • Like