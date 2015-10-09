Meredith Lyon

Meredith Lyon
Meredith Lyon
Shotwell's Coasters
There's a place called Shotwell's. It's pretty great. If you're in the Mission district in SF head on over - you just might put your glass down on one of these bad boys. Full shot when they actually get printed.

Posted on Oct 9, 2015
Meredith Lyon
Meredith Lyon
