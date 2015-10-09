Alessio Maffeis

Maffe.is

Alessio Maffeis
Alessio Maffeis
  • Save
Maffe.is profile blue engineer designer resume blog website personal maffeis alessio
Download color palette

I’ve just revamped my personal website with a whole new design and a microblog section I call “Bits”, a continuously updated collection of links, quotes and other little glimpses of interestingness. Much more to come!

https://maffe.is

View all tags
Posted on Oct 9, 2015
Alessio Maffeis
Alessio Maffeis

More by Alessio Maffeis

View profile
    • Like