Arial Playoff

So I thought I'd join in on this playoff too, and it was fun!
Crazy different from anything I've ever done before so it was kinda cool to step out of my comfort zone and give something new a try. Everything here comes from arial, which apparently has some pretty strange glyphs.
hella cool. hella fresh. hella rad. would make a sweet album cover.
would love a critique since it's the first time I've done something like this.