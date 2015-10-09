Chloë Moriceau

CMS

design material direction art ux ui
I have been working on the UX & the UI design of a CMS for ICA. It´s basically an internal tool to book, edit and broadcast digital advertising in store. There is also a task manager function & follow-up page for campaign rates.

Oct 9, 2015
