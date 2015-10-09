Related Content Focus

Andrew Fairlie
Andrew Fairlie
Andrew Fairlie for The Rye Agency
For the rye.agency blog update I wanted a way to promote other posts the reader might like without being obnoxious.

This solution fades and slightly blurs related content until their mouse goes to that region of the page, so that the main blog post's content takes focus.

Posted on Oct 9, 2015
