Amustang Skateboarding part3

This's my skateboarding design project crossover with ShangHai local sk8 brand--Amustang, that's my own second skateboarding project slide. This series mainly cartoon style vector based. hope ur guys like it!!

It's coming soon.......

Brand: Amustang

Illustrator/designer: Curiousboy

Photography: Curiousboy

Location: ShangHai

Web: curiousboy.me