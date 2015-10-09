Jenn Hinkle

Herotribe

Jenn Hinkle
Jenn Hinkle
  • Save
Herotribe photoshop cinema 4d electronic music
Download color palette

A friend of mine put out an EP of excellent 8bit inspired music. The music makes me really happy and has an excellent energy. I really wanted to capture the feel of the music with this album cover.

Link to the music: http://herotribe.bandcamp.com/releases

View all tags
Posted on Oct 9, 2015
Jenn Hinkle
Jenn Hinkle

More by Jenn Hinkle

View profile
    • Like