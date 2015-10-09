Adam Waselnuk

Generative Art Concept

My team wanted to create a custom deck of cards that would incorporate generative art techniques.

This is one algorithm I came up with. The algorithm deconstructs a circle and applies perlin noise to mouse movement to generate the design. Curves connect random points as it goes along.

The program was written in JavaScript using the p5.js library and you can play with it here: http://jsbin.com/peboki/19/edit?js,output

Oct 9, 2015
