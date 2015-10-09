Jenn Hinkle

Moja Gear Website

Moja Gear Website web development web design
Moja Gear is a central spot for rock climbers online, providing community, content, and gear. It uses a WordPress blog funneling into a Magento e-commerce store. I designed and developed and maintain this site as Moja Gear's creative director and development support.

Link: http://mojagear.com

Posted on Oct 9, 2015
