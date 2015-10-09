Samantha Goodale

How many ways can you illustrate a desk? Part 1

Samantha Goodale
Samantha Goodale
  • Save
How many ways can you illustrate a desk? Part 1 flat clean vector illustration
Download color palette

Another desk illustration that I came up with for work.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 9, 2015
Samantha Goodale
Samantha Goodale

More by Samantha Goodale

View profile
    • Like