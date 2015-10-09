Judith Mayer

Skipping Christmas Invitation

Judith Mayer
Judith Mayer
  • Save
Skipping Christmas Invitation invite christmas illustration holiday
Download color palette

Two-color digital Illustration of a tree stand for a holiday event invitation. The challenge was how to say christmas without imagery of christmas since the story is Skipping Christmas.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 9, 2015
Judith Mayer
Judith Mayer

More by Judith Mayer

View profile
    • Like