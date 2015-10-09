Elise Weeks

MAZA Rocks
Hand-drawn logos are my jam. This one was for a lovely couple who make gorgeous mushroom sculptures from rocks they find exploring nature. I love the irregularities and imperfections in this logo, just like the stones themselves.

Posted on Oct 9, 2015
