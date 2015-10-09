Brian Harper
Roadie

Tab Bar Update

Brian Harper
Roadie
Brian Harper for Roadie
  • Save
Tab Bar Update icons tab bar ios
Download color palette

This week's update to our iOS app features new tab bar icons along with a streamlined My Gigs tab and a totally new Activity tab.

Thanks to Streamline and Material Design for icon inspiration.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 9, 2015
Roadie
Roadie

More by Roadie

View profile
    • Like