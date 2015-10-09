Cody Paulson

Mouse

Cody Paulson
Cody Paulson
Hire Me
  • Save
Mouse computer mouse illustration design graphic
Download color palette

Here's a recent illustration I did for the Marshall Hilltopper magazine. Just curious, does anyone actually still use this mouse style? I know it's super outdated, but it's just too iconic!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 9, 2015
Cody Paulson
Cody Paulson
Cofounder of Graphic Science
Hire Me

More by Cody Paulson

View profile
    • Like