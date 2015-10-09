Day 014 - Location Card

Day 014 for Daily UI elements for 100 Days.

Today is design for Location Card.

And for today's UI i chose destination to be my Home Town - Vadodara, India.

The location is Palace of king of Vadodara named - "Laxmi Vilas Palace ( Palace where Goddess of Wealth Stays)"

Hope you all Like it.

#daily100 #day014

