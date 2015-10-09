Citronella

Salamanders of the Silk Road

Salamanders of the Silk Road books burst salamander book cover
Book cover for Lanternfish Press's newest release, Salamanders of the Silk Road. The cover depicts a scene where a fire breathing salamander excretes milk on a tapestry to reveal a map.

Posted on Oct 9, 2015
