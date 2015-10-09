Andrew Colin Beck

Farmer Morty

Andrew Colin Beck
Andrew Colin Beck
  • Save
Farmer Morty mortys-cafe farming salt-and-pepper mustard katsup farm tractor farmer illustration
Download color palette

Beep-beep! Here come the condiments. This is the second wall art installation for Morty's Cafe - a hip burger/beverage joint in logan Utah. these pieces will be hung next to each other on the wall as a tryptic.
@2x

B23206e23944e5327eabe29d94c213d5
Rebound of
Eye Spy
By Andrew Colin Beck
Andrew Colin Beck
Andrew Colin Beck

More by Andrew Colin Beck

View profile
    • Like