Defqt iPhone App [website]

One page website presentation for our DEFQT iPhone app which we are working on with @Michael Dolejs and Anthony Fresina.
We wanted to create a powerful but easy-to-use landing and promo page for our app. We used a lot of iPhone mock-ups for show how defqt app works and how you can use it.
You can view it here and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.