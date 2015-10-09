vanillashake

FOMA TV — Symbol

FOMA TV — Symbol
Keeping FOMA's artistic personality in mind, we created a logo that is fluid and simple. We used a rotated “A” to mimic an open eye, symbolizing a new perspective of the world through an artistic lens.

Oct 9, 2015
